Brace Yourself: Sephora's VIB Rouge Event Is Finally Here

If you’re lucky (and wealthy) enough to be a Sephora VIB Rouge member, you already know that the beauty shop hooks you up. If you're not dropping a grand on products a year a la Kylie Jenner, here's what you're missing out on: free shipping, seasonal gifts, and exclusive, closed-door access to new launches before anyone else. It's like being in the C.I.A., but more glitter eyeshadow and less Homeland.
The one event members look forward to most each year? The annual Sephora VIB Rouge Fall Preview. Members received an email alert earlier this week for the June 3 pop-up shop — and damn, are the rest of us feeling jealous. Those who RSVPd get to bring a friend for fall shopping, makeovers, gift bags, and even food (not food!) before the store opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Among the product offerings this year are buzzed-about launches like the Too Faced Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Collection and the Benefit Cosmetics' I PINK I Love You! Makeup Kit.
We know, it's hard not to be envious. But don't worry, come Fall, every one of these products will be available at Sephora for the rest of us plebians. And you don't have to be a VIB Rouge member to check them out — just click ahead.
