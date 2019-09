Brace Yourself: Sephora's VIB Rouge Event Is Finally Here

The one event members look forward to most each year? The annual Sephora VIB Rouge Fall Preview. Members received an email alert earlier this week for the June 3 pop-up shop — and damn, are the rest of us feeling jealous. Those who RSVPd get to bring a friend for fall shopping, makeovers, gift bags, and even food (not food!) before the store opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Among the product offerings this year are buzzed-about launches like the Too Faced Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Collection and the Benefit Cosmetics' I PINK I Love You! Makeup Kit.