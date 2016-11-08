15 Amazing Deals You'll Find At The Sephora VIB Sale

Ah, the most magical time of the year is upon us. No, not Christmas. Or summer vacation. Or the long-awaited birth of our favorite celebrity's baby. Friends, it's the Sephora VIB sale, during which all members of the VIB program have the chance to buy anything sold at Sephora for 20% off, both on-site and in-store. Yes, you read that correctly — everything is on sale.
Here's the breakdown: Sephora's VIB rewards program — which stands for Very Important Beauty Insider (don't ask us why it's not called VIBI) — is awarded to members who have spent over $350 in a calendar year. These elite beauty insiders are rewarded for their makeup obsession with 20% off all orders from November 11 to 14. Oh, and you can make multiple orders during the promotion.
If you aren't a VIB member, unfortunately you won't be able to cash in on this sale. But, you can sign up now and try buying your way to VIB status between now and the 11th (not super-practical, but definitely possible). If you're not a VIB and don't plan on blowing $350 in the next three days, Sephora still has tons of budget options available year-round.
For those VIBs who are ready to rack up some beauty buys, we rounded up 15 of our favorite items from the store to make your shopping experience a little easier. You can even fill a cart together with your friends to maximize your savings. Let the games begin!
