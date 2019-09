It seems weird to leave a Bachelor Nation success story entirely out of the narrative of a new one, especially because they're happening back to back — but that also could have been the reason for her absence. The exact timing of Bachelorette filming is unknown, but we do know they announced Rachel as the Bachelorette when episodes of her time on The Bachelor were still airing. Then, in Monday night's Bachelorette premiere, the men who met Rachel on After The Final Rose continued to refer to it as "the other night," suggesting that filming for this season closely followed the wrap of The Bachelor. We know that Nick Viall jumped from The Bachelor to Dancing With The Stars , and Vanessa came with him , so perhaps they were too busy twisting the night away to return to the mansion.