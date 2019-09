Can People Stop Questioning Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi's Relationship?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi enjoyed a lovely rose-filled romance on national television. Because a fair portion of America partook in their courtship via The Bachelor, the couple is subject to some heavy scrutiny. Mostly, viewers think they are a sham. When the After the Final Rose special aired on Monday, March 13, Twitter seemed to be unanimous: Viall and Grimaldi didn't look happy . Their body language screamed "unlucky in love" and even their words — both admitted to struggling with the relationship — didn't seem optimistic about the impending nuptials. Even members of Bachelor Nation spoke up — Emily Maynard, former Bachelorette, said, "Yikes!" and sent some shade the couple's way. Ben Higgins, the Bachelor before Viall, told ET , "It sounds like their relationship is off to maybe a difficult start."