Can People Stop Questioning Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi's Relationship?

The fact is, this is almost verbatim what Grimaldi said during ATFR. Throughout the special, the couple repeatedly explained that they wanted to be transparent about their struggles. Unfortunately, the tumult of a long-distance relationship borne of reality television just isn't that romantic. So, their visible strife — which, by the way, all couples endure — reads as a broken relationship, when in actuality it's probably much healthier than those between giddier twosomes that have appeared on AFTR.