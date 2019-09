It can feel like the world's getting crazier by the day, and fashion is no longer much of a safe space. Oddball trends that never saw the light of day off the runway previously now actually get stocked in stores, and, more often than not, go viral. And denim seems to be the hot ticket item to experience this trajectory lately: From Topshop's clear jeans to Vetements' " butt jeans ," nothing is off limits when it comes to garnering the most attention at Fashion Week and now, Opening Ceremony is the latest to join the pack.