Though we're certainly not complaining, it seems like every brand ( including us !) has added some type of " Nasty Woman " or "And Nevertheless, She Persisted" pieces to their repertoire over the past few months. So, when we caught wind that The Wing , the millennial-pink, members-only lady-club in New York City, was dropping its second round of clothing, accessories, and more, we couldn't wait to see what it had in store. Turns out, it's everything we want to wear right. this. minute.