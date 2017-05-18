Though we're certainly not complaining, it seems like every brand (including us!) has added some type of "Nasty Woman" or "And Nevertheless, She Persisted" pieces to their repertoire over the past few months. So, when we caught wind that The Wing, the millennial-pink, members-only lady-club in New York City, was dropping its second round of clothing, accessories, and more, we couldn't wait to see what it had in store. Turns out, it's everything we want to wear right. this. minute.
Just in time for spring, the latest offering (which ranges from $12 - $40 and hit the company's website Thursday morning), was photographed by Katie McCurdy on a group of women — who span ages 24 to 78 and hold a variety of different professions, from classical pianist to private investigator — decked out in tees, pins, caps, and totes that read "Boys Beware," "Command Respect," and our personal favorite, "Girls Doing Whatever The Fuck They Want In 2017." Plus, 100% of proceeds will go to RAINN, an anti-sexual assault organization working with local rape crisis centers across the United States.
Seeing as there's basically no reason not to, click on to shop the merchandise for yourself — and let all the boys in your life know how you really feel.