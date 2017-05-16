You know that you always can call Kim Possible. But could we one day be calling Bella Thorne the Disney Channel spy? The former Shake It Up! actress — currently starring on Freeform's Famous In Love as a rising star stuck in a complicated love triangle — would be very down to slide into Kim's spandex suit. Unfortunately, she already predicts that there's one major problem with her casting.
When a fan suggested the idea to Thorne in a since-deleted tweet, the actress was quick to give her blessing — though she's not entirely sure Disney Channel would be interested. She wrote:
"I would be so down but they prob hate me by now"
I would be so down but they prob hate me by now ?? https://t.co/36YjENR3d3— bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 16, 2017
It's worth mentioning that Thorne is likely joking that Disney — should that really be the company she is referring to — "hates" her. After all, Thorne is the star of a Freeform series, a network whose parent company is Disney. What she more likely means is that she no longer fits the squeaky-clean image that the Disney Channel (and, frankly, most networks who cater to younger kids) requires. Given that the actress is 19 and moving on to more mature roles (there are certainly plenty of salacious scenes of sexytime on her new series), it makes sense for her to be unsure whether that allots her a place within the Disney Channel brand.
That's not to say that Thorne wouldn't make a pretty perfect choice for Kim Possible. The role, which was originated in voiceover by Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano, features a badass redhead who is unapologetic about being herself — and usually gets things done because of it. The outspoken Thorne, who has no qualms about casually discussing her bisexuality or even Snapchatting her very first bikini wax, definitely has Kim's spunky independence on lock.
Ironically, Thorne admitted that her Disney past actually made it more hard for her to score acting parts. Speaking on MTV podcast Happy Sad Confused, she told host Josh Horowitz:
"It was really hard to get a job after the show. People didn't want to read me. They didn't want to see me because they were like, 'She's a Disney actress.'"
Now that she's broken out into adult roles — she currently has multiple films in the works, including Midnight Sun, You Get Me, and The Babysitter — maybe it's finally time to return to her Disney Channel roots.
