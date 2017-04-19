With the beginning of the end officially here on Pretty Little Liars, Freeform needs a brand new sudsy hit on its hands. Enter Famous In Love, another book adaptation produced by PLL mastermind I. Marlene King. Just like with King’s older series, Famous is already setting the groundwork for the relationships that fans will battle over via Tumblr for years to come.
When we’re introduced to heroine Paige Townsen (Bella Thorne), she’s terrified to "rip off that tag" and profess her love to Jake (Charlie DePew), her roommate/best guy friend/local dreamboat triple threat. The pair share a kiss in the pilot and promise to figure things out over drinks soon. But, before any romantic conversations can be had, Paige ends up scoring the star-making lead role in upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Locked and a date with her CW-perfect co-star, Rainer (Carter Jenkins). Yes, there is a love triangle brewing, and yes, it starts off with the most predictable of beats possible.
This is why we’re tuning in to the Bella Thorne-starrer for the other, more secretive romances of Famous In Love. Surprisingly, there are quite a few.
The most promising of all the clandestine relationships belong to Alexis (Niki Koss) and Dakota (Ana Mulvoy Ten). Earlier in the premiere, Dakota publicly disses Alexis by pouring out a drink she sent over to her. We’re supposed to think these starlets are feuding over a Locked part — the one Paige ends up getting — but that’s not it. By episode’s end, we find out they are actually a lesbian couple hiding their love from Hollywood’s prying eyes.
“I hate keeping us a secret,” Dakota tells Alexis before kissing her. This is a welcome storyline since we rarely deal with the pressure Hollywood puts on keeping women assumed-to-be straight in the closet. Remember how long Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend Alicia Cargile was called her “gal pal” before their breakup? It’s not good.
Jordan (Keith Powers) is the next Famous character in an unexpected, TV-worthy romance thanks to the fact that he’s sleeping with Nina (Perrey Reeves), his ex-BFF Rainer’s mom and Locked’s top producer. We know something is up between these two when Jordan and Nina share a meaningful look outside of faux Hollywood hotspot Lloyd’s. Our suspicions are confirmed at the end of the episode when Jordan drives his motorcycle to Nina’s sprawling mansion, walks in like he owns the place, and carries the older woman to bed in a moment worthy of a Nicholas Sparks book cover.
It’s so clear this pairing isn’t going to end well in the least bit, so who wouldn’t want to see the explosive, Graduate-level nightmare that’s sure to come? We’re sure Jordan and Nina’s affair will be complicated by the actor’s hookup with Alexis, who will also snag a part in Locked.
After finding out all this madness going on behind-closed-doors with Famous In Love, learning which kind-eyed brunette man Paige chooses is the last thing we’re checking on.
