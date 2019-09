Harry Styles is not just like us. We aren't all Mick Jagger doppelångers. We don't all have an alluring falsetto. We weren't all in one of the most iconic millennial boy bands. But there is one major thing that I, and mostly likely you too, have in common with Styles — we get hooked on and weepy over any Nicholas Sparks flick. Styles revealed his love for the master of the sad and sweet rom-com in his profile in Rolling Stone . While talking to director Cameron Crowe, a legend in his own right, the 23-year-old singer told Crowe that he is an expert on the novelist's movie adaptations. He even has a nickname for him: "Nicky Spee." According to Crowe, Styles would often stay up late into the night watching rom-coms and other mushy-gushy movies.