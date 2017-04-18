Harry Styles is not just like us. We aren't all Mick Jagger doppelångers. We don't all have an alluring falsetto. We weren't all in one of the most iconic millennial boy bands. But there is one major thing that I, and mostly likely you too, have in common with Styles — we get hooked on and weepy over any Nicholas Sparks flick. Styles revealed his love for the master of the sad and sweet rom-com in his profile in Rolling Stone. While talking to director Cameron Crowe, a legend in his own right, the 23-year-old singer told Crowe that he is an expert on the novelist's movie adaptations. He even has a nickname for him: "Nicky Spee." According to Crowe, Styles would often stay up late into the night watching rom-coms and other mushy-gushy movies.
Now that we know about his penchant for Sparks films, it makes sense that he produces love song after love song since romance is often on his brain. And, we also can't help but wonder which of Sparks' dozens of heartfelt dramas is Styles' absolute favorite of all-time. (We all have a favorite.) There are SO many to choose from, but we narrowed it down, based on everything we know about the British crooner. So — what's Harry Styles' favorite Nicholas Sparks movie? We ranked his top six. Read on and let us know if you agree. And, Mr. Sparks, if you're reading this — congrats on having such a dedicated famous fan.