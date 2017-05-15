Harry Styles Says One Direction Could Get Back Together Just When We're Finally Onboard For His Solo Career
The artist may be blowing up the charts with songs like "Sign Of The Times" and the Beatles-reminiscent "Sweet Creature" (which is definitely not about former bandmate Louis Tomlinson, just an FYI) but he recently told The Sun that he hasn't completely put the boy band in his rearview mirror. In fact, he's not ruling out a reunion.
Of getting the band back together, Styles told The Sun's Dan Wootton:
"It’s something I would never rule out doing."
Be still our beating hearts!
However, Styles was quick to add that while he's open to exploring 1D's future, he's very much living in the present — especially when it comes to hearing what his band buddies are working on in their solo careers. He told The Sun:
"Right now everyone’s getting a chance to explore things they want to try and it’s really cool to see what they’re coming up with when it’s just them in a studio writing."
Styles is hardly the first One Direction member to speak out about reuniting the uber-popular group.
When a fan asked Liam Payne the likelihood of One Direction getting back together on Twitter, he tweeted back:
"I'm [100 percent] certain that we will"
While this news sounds great, it's not exactly confirmation that 1D is officially reuniting. After all, just because the guys aren't shunning their former band doesn't mean that the crew is ready to jump into a 2018 world tour. Styles, for one, has a very busy year ahead, which includes the release of his World War II film Dunkirk — directed by Christopher Nolan, because casual — and a world tour that sold out in mere minutes.
For those who prefer Styles as part of a perfectly-blended boy band, you may have to wait quite a bit. The upside? Styles is definitely growing as an artist, which means that whenever the band does get back together — whether it be in two years or 20 — they'll be stronger than ever. Patience, everyone!
