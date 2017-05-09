Directioners are at it again! While Harry Styles may be going solo, some fans just can't leave the past behind. Specifically, their joy of shipping the singer with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson. Fans thinks Styles' new song "Sweet Creature" is all about "Larry" — the name fans have come up with for the pair's seemingly fictional romance. During an interview with 106.1 BLI, the "Sign Of The Times" singer gave his thoughts on the rumors, and they're surprisingly vague.
The 23-year-old was caught off guard by the question, but his answer was totally respectful towards the fans.
"I mean, I think people are always gonna speculate what songs are about," he revealed during the radio interview. "And I don't think I'd ever want to tell someone they're wrong for feeling what they feel about a song."
That being said, Styles all but states that the song is definitely not about Tomlinson.
"I think if you really listen to the lyrics, I think you can work out if it's really about that or not," he continued. "And I would lean towards no."
This isn't the first time Styles has caused speculation about his friendship with his former bandmate. Just last month, the internet lost its mind after Styles posted and quickly deleted a picture of Tomlinson, prompting some to wonder if his account had been hacked. Tomlinson, on the other hand, has not been as open. The 25-year-old actually went as far as to block the word "Larry" from his Instagram so fans could no longer comment about the ship, allegedly calling those who did "fucking annoying."
While "Sweet Creature" may not explicitly be about Tomlinson, it is nice that Styles made sure not to shut down fans who found joy in the hypothetical relationship. Plus, a song is really for the listeners — even if not everyone is hearing the same thing.
