Fans Are Unhappy With Louis Tomlinson For Blocking This Word On Instagram

Instagram recently added the option for users to hide comments with words they deem inappropriate. And one such offending term, according to One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, is "Larry."
In order to understand why, you have to understand a popular One Direction fan theory.
A group of 1D devotees insists that Tomlinson and Harry Styles are dating, though both members have denied this, according to BuzzFeed. These imaginative fans call the couple "Larry Stylinson."
Tomlinson has called the Louis-Harry 'shippers "fucking annoying." And now, thanks to Instagram's addition, he doesn't have to hear from them — at least not on that social media platform.
📱louis blocked the word "larry" on his instagram which means nobody will able to write "larry" on his comments— Briana Jungwirth (@BrianaFacts) September 15, 2016
How is commenting "Larry" on Louis' Instagram "abuse"?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1Fly9zeAhN— 1D Beards ❤️⚓️ (@1D_Beards) September 15, 2016
But the move hasn't worked out too well. Instead, people are just spelling the name differently. In fact, now that everybody's commenting with variations of "Larry" on his photos, more people know about the rumour than ever.
Some are worried he'll go all Justin Bieber on us and delete his Instagram. After all, it would be easier than adding "LARRYY," "L A R R Y," "Larre," "Houis," and every other moniker that insistent fans come up with to his blocked-word list.
So yesterday in the fandom Louis Instagram had the word "Larry" blocked on it so people were commenting the word spaced out and "Houis"— Larry's child! (@louisgirl179) September 16, 2016
Louis banned the word Larry off his Instagram and people continue to find other ways to say it, dont whine when he deletes his IG 😪— fa. (@ZlAMSBEFOUR) September 15, 2016
@ Larries y'all already ruined Larry's friendship, stop before Louis pulls a Justin and delete his Instagram— Lia. (@mitamlegends) September 15, 2016
