With a week to go before he drops his first solo album, Harry Styles just released another new song called "Sweet Creature" to keep fans on their toes. But, some people are questioning whether this track is actually that new. Twitter seems to think that Styles' latest sounds suspiciously like The Beatles. Specifically, the Fab Four's 1968 song "Blackbird."
It has to do with the intro of Styles' "Sweet Creature," which begins with a fingerpicked guitar line, not unlike the one that kicks of "Blackbird." "Actually kinda like the new Harry Styles song," one person wrote on Twitter. "Even if it is one big rip off of Blackbird by The Beatles…."
Others soon started chiming in with a similar sentiment. "Honestly if 'blackbird'-era beatles and hozier had a baby," another person wrote. "It'd be 'sweet creatures' by harry styles."
One person wrote that the two songs were definitely similar, but they weren't exact. "Sweet creature by harry styles is like a chord off from Blackbird by the Beatles," they tweeted. "I thought it was gonna be a cover for the first 3 seconds."
There were some people that weren't mincing words about the legality of Styles' new single. "Feel like a plagiarism case between Harry Styles Sweet Creature and the Beatles Blackbird," someone wrote adding the hashtags
#sameintro #plagarism #howdareyou.
Styles has never been shy about talking about The Beatles and their connection to his boy band One Direction. Back in 2014, Styles said he thought 1D was "bigger" than the Beatles — at least fame-wise. "We all sat and watched the film of The Beatles arriving in America," Styles told Top Of The Pops magazine. "And, to be honest, that really was like us. Stepping off the plane, the girls, the madness. It was exactly the same as when we got there - just 50 years earlier."
Musically, though, Styles said his band couldn't hold a candle to The Beatles. "None of us think we're in the same league as them music-wise. We'd be total fools if we did," he said, adding "we don't stand anywhere near them in terms of music."
Now Styles is being compared musically to the band from Liverpool, but he's probably not overjoyed about it. No one wants to be accused of copying another artist, especially when it can actually lead to a costly lawsuit. Robin Thicke and Pharrell were sued by Marvin Gaye's estate because they felt their 2013 track "Blurred Lines" sounded too similar to Gaye's 1977 hit "Got to Give It Up." In the end Thicke and Pharrel lost the copyright infringement case and were asked to pay the Gaye family $7.3 million in damages. The two are appealing the decision, which according to The Hollywood Reporter, "beats the record high judgment in a copyright infringement suit."
Do you think Styles' new song sounds like The Beatles? Listen to "Blackbird" below and decide for yourself.
