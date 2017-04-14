Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson & The Great Gay Fantasy

Now, let me jump in here and explain that hashtag you can see in this picture. That hashtag is the key to this whole homoerotic conspiracy. “Larry Tomlinson” – shortened here simply to #Larry – is the couple name given to Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. In much the same way as Brad Pitt and Angelina used to be “Brangelina” or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez used to be “Bennifer”, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are “Larry Stylinson”. There are hundreds of thousands of words of erotic fan fiction written about Larry Stylinson on Tumblr and fan sites across the Internet. There are countless Tweets analysing their body language towards each other. This is a phenomenon known as “shipping”. To “ship” two people is to publicly wish for them to be in a relationship. It usually involves writing fan fiction, vigilant surveillance of photographs and the development of detailed conspiracy theories.