Believe it or not, it's been a whole year since Bachelor Nation celebrated the coupling of JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. With an entire season of Nick Viall to distract fans and the announcement of Rachel Lindsay as the next Bachelorette, it's easy to forget that Fletcher gave Rodgers that final rose. Thanks to social media, however, the happy couple is sharing its affections and flaunting that loving feeling to celebration the momentous occasion.
"One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary," Rodgers wrote on Instagram Friday, the official date of his anniversary. The snapshot showed the couple on a beach at sunset and was a pretty sweet sentiment to share.
Could the relaxed and romantic vibes be a clue into the duo's upcoming nuptials? Both Rodgers and Fletcher have been mum on the subject of a wedding, (which happens to be a major Bachelorette alum thing, TBH) but they are living their best lives in Dallas, TX. The duo post all sorts of social media of themselves doing their thing, getting a super-adorable dog, and doing other romantic post-reality TV things like attending the iHeartCountry Festival.
Rodgers' posts got some love from fans, but his bae posted, too. "One year with you @jrodgers11," Fletcher shared on her account. "I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together ;)"
E! News reports that Fletcher one-upped Rodgers and shared a video, setting her favorite moments to "Drunk On Your Love" by country crooner Brett Eldredge.
A year on, it looks like the pair is stronger than ever. Just don't expect to that wedding anytime soon. "We don't have a date set yet so I don't really know," Fletcher told E!. "I feel like you come out of this crazy world of being on the show and dating and this time together is very special and it's important to just take that time and be together."
