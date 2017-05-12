Miley really is just being Miley again. After dropping her new single "Malibu," which takes her back to her pop country roots, Miley Cyrus is now getting nostalgic about her Disney Channel beginnings.
When Cyrus stopped by Radio Disney on Thursday she rewatched her original Hannah Montana audition tape and it seems she remembers it all too well. So well, in fact, that she was able to lip sync right along with it. As Page Six noted Cyrus was able to recall Hannah Montana's pop rock anthem "Beach Weekend," which has her singing about having some fun in the sun. Notice a pattern here?
This brand new Miley Cyrus seems to have a lot in common with the old one and it's not just her love of the beach “[I was] always a little controversial, from the beginning," Cyrus joked about the song's lyrics, which include the line, “Trying out our brand new bikini. Maybe drive a few boys crazy.”
Cyrus was also quick to point out that she showed up to her Hannah Montana audition with a T-shirt she would undoubtedly still wear today. “My T-shirt says, ‘I Should Have My Own TV Show,'” she said. Apparently, Disney Channel agreed.
While it's nice to see Cyrus looking back at her early years with a sense of humor, it is a bit surprising since she hasn't always been so kind to Hannah Montana. In 2013, Cyrus hosted Saturday Night Live and told the world her signature character was dead. "There are a few subjects I'm not going to get into tonight," she said. "I'm not going to do Hannah Montana, but I can give you an update. She was murdered."
We can't blame Cyrus for not having fond memories of the show. Back in 2015, Cyrus told Marie Claire that Hannah Montana was "like Toddler and Tiaras" and that she had anxiety issues and seasonal affective disorder from working 12-hour days. Cyrus would also learn later that she made less than her Hannah Montana co-stars.
Last year, though, Cyrus seemed to come to terms with the whole experience, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a long post that thanked her castmates and the fans. "Even though I feel disconnected to who I was at that time," Cyrus wrote. "I will always feel eternally grateful for the opportunity and platform I was given."
Now, fans can be grateful for this video of Cyrus lip syncing her audition.
