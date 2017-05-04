Pansexuality, Going Sober, & Loving Liam Again: Here's What's New With Miley Cyrus

For a 24 year old, Miley Cyrus speaks like someone who's really seen and done a lot of things. That's because, of course, she has. Emerging from the fire of lived experience and the success of Hannah Montana, Cyrus has forged a solid life philosophy. If only we all could master the mid-20s as gracefully.
In a recent interview with Billboard, Cyrus gives us a glimpse of the woman behind the elaborate costumes. She tackles a range of topics, from her gender identity to her rocky relationship with the country music fanbase. Irreverent, genuine, and honest, it's Miley just being, well...Miley.
Here are the highlights of the Billboard interview. Get to know this new Miley in time for her album, Malibu, which is set to drop on May 11.
