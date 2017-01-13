Miley Cyrus is an open book, but every now and then, we learn something we never knew about her — and never could have imagined. Because there are some things that only the brain of Miley Cyrus can think up. Cyrus's friend Wayne Coyne, the lead singer of The Flaming Lips, revealed to The Guardian that he and Cyrus have a very unique relationship. "I tweeted her back my phone number and said, 'Text me,'" he said. "Since then, we've texted each other every day. I'll say, 'What are you doing?' and she'll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it's 1,000 times a day, sometimes it's a couple of times a day, but we're always in each other's lives." He also shared a hilarious story about Cyrus calling out A$AP Rocky while he was talking about taking acid. "In between, Miley was whispering, 'He's never really taken acid. He's just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid,'" he remembers. "He would keep talking and she would go, 'He doesn’t know anything about acid.' She'd know. Cyrus has done acid plenty." Cyrus and Coyne have collaborated several times, including on The Flaming Lips' latest album OCZY MLODY, and he said they're working on another album together. "I think she likes it when it’s like: 'You guys do some of the work, and then I get to come in and do something really cool."
Advertisement