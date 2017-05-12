Proof Margot Robbie Is The Coolest Celebrity Bridesmaid

Margot Robbie just can't get enough of wedding celebrations. On Friday, the 26-year-old actress appeared as a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding, just five months after getting married herself. In a snap posted on Instagram, the Suicide Squad actress can be seen standing outside a church in Hawaii, reports the Daily Mail, alongside the beautiful bride and what looks like just one other bridesmaid and few dapper gentlemen.
There's no word about who exactly got married, or how Robbie knows the happy couple, but if we could, who among us wouldn't put Margot Robbie in our bridal party? Alongside the cake, flowers, and perfect venue, a celebrity is the next best accessory for making your wedding truly unforgettable.
"Going to the chapel..." she captioned the snap, followed by "J<3N."
The wedding looks like a small, simple affair — much like Robbie's own nuptials. The actress surprised everyone back in December with an impromptu photo posted to Instagram. In it, the actress is kissing her partner, Tom Ackerley, while holding her ring finger, complete with a diamond, to the camera. The private ceremony took place in Australia, and apparently served pizza, barbeque, and coco puffs.
Between then and now, Robbie has been busy perfectly capturing Tonya Harding in the upcoming biopic I, Tonya. She plays the Olympic figure skater whose ex-husband hired a man to strike her competitor, Nancy Kerrigan, before the 1994 Winter Olympic Games. Robbie even had to learn how to skate for the performance, and it's all captured in a video tweeted by the Daily Mail.
EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie shows off her impressive skating skills for film I, Tonya https://t.co/Suf5h0Rt70 pic.twitter.com/lvprdHIacs— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 1, 2017
In a clip obtained by TMZ from the film, it looks like Robbie really goes for it. In one scene, she's heard yelling, "I don't give a shit if they've been at it longer. I out-skated 'em today!" This is during an altercation with the judges, after which she skates away screaming "SUCK MY DICK!"
This is definitely a far cry from the peaceful, serene bridesmaid she played today. If anything, however, this proves the actress can really do it all.
