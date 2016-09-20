Margot Robbie Used Perfume To Get Into Character For Suicide Squad

The past few years have been very kind to Margot Robbie. The 26-year-old actress's new role puts her front and center for Calvin Klein's newest fragrance, Euphoria, but Robbie is no stranger to the world of perfume.
In an interview with Elle.com, she revealed her secret to getting into character for films like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Legend of Tarzan, and Suicide Squad: smell.
The actress admitted to using perfume to help her get more in touch with the characters she's playing. "I've never met another actor who does it, but for me, it's really helpful!" she explained. "I remember specific times and people in my life so much more clearly if I smell something that brings me back to them."
This makes sense, since Psychology Today reported that smells often trigger memories and emotions. It has to do with where smells are processed in the brain (the olfactory bulb) and how that's linked to the amygdala and hippocampus, which are heavily associated with memory. Complicated words aside: smell helps you remember things.
In the case of Margot Robbie, it helps her differentiate between characters. Good thing, too, because the actress shows no signs of slowing down. IMDb has her slated to appear in two upcoming untitled projects (one involving the infamous character Harley Quinn), as well as the Dreamworks animated film Larrikins, expected to come out 2018.
