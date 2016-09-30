Every time we think Margot Robbie's hair and makeup (and fashion!) couldn't possibly get any more #goals, she wakes up and outdoes herself the next day. The 26-year-old, known for The Wolf of Wall Street and The Legend of Tarzan, is taking major beauty risks — and they're all paying off.
Robbie's been a brunette and a redhead — but we think blond suits the Aussie best. And while golds and bronzes are perfection with her complexion, she's been pulling off vampy, goth-red lipstick and cool, architectural accessories like a pro, too. Basically, we can’t get enough of this Hollywood It Girl. We're crossing our fingers the beauty inspiration keeps on coming, because it is a gift.
Ahead, see the star's raddest hair and makeup moments. Be warned: You're going to want to steal them all.