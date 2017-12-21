I Turned Myself Into Margot Robbie — & The Results Are On-Point

Since her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf Of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has transformed herself into some of the most memorable characters of the last few years of film. From her turn as the maniacal Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad to an unrecognizable make-under as Elizabeth I for next year's biopic Mary Queen Of Scots, Robbie is already proving her range. And, of course, the star is closing out 2017 with Oscar buzz swirling around her commanding performance in I, Tonya, a film that explores the troubling ways the media distorts female friendships and rivalries.
At just 27 years-old, Robbie is clearly just getting started. And while she's slated to appear in several upcoming projects helmed by A-list directors like Quentin Tarantino, she's also joined the growing number of women taking charge behind the camera through her production company LuckyChap. Up next for the Australian star? She's planning to break into the TV market with a new drama, Shattered Glass, which will follow three women fed up with chauvinistic Wall Street culture.
In celebration of Robbie's evolution from fresh-faced Neighbours star to powerhouse actress and creator, we're copying three of her all-time best beauty moments. Press play above to catch each of her most stunning looks, beginning way back in 2009 when she was a headband-sporting newbie at the Kids Choice Awards. Fast forward to the Goodbye Christopher Robin premiere this fall, where she owned 2017's biggest red carpet trend "sunset eyes."
With award season just around the corner, we're already guessing what she'll do for the 2018 Golden Globes. Knowing her, though, you can bet on it being unforgettable.
