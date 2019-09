I Turned Myself Into Margot Robbie — & The Results Are On-Point

Since her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf Of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has transformed herself into some of the most memorable characters of the last few years of film. From her turn as the maniacal Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad to an unrecognizable make-under as Elizabeth I for next year's biopic Mary Queen Of Scots, Robbie is already proving her range. And, of course, the star is closing out 2017 with Oscar buzz swirling around her commanding performance in I, Tonya, a film that explores the troubling ways the media distorts female friendships and rivalries.