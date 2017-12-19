At Refinery29's I, Tonya post-screening Q&A last week, Margot Robbie expressed optimism about the future of women in Hollywood. She wasn't just saying that to make us feel better in the wake of the #MeToo movement. With her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, she is actually part of its strong female-focused offerings, including a newly announced TV show called Shattered Glass.
"House of Cards meets Revenge," is the description given to Deadline, which first reported that NBC has bought the show. It's about three women who work on Wall Street who have had it with the finance industry's chauvinist ways and are out to shatter all the glass ceilings in their way — hence the title (which is bound to cause confusion for anyone who remembers Shattered Glass as the 2003 movie starring Hayden Christensen as real-life disgraced New Republic writer Stephen Glass).
Kat Blasband Page, the creator and writer of this series, has only three credits to her name on IMDb, two of which are for Van Wilder movies. We're going to give her the benefit of the doubt and assume that this project is a better representation of her talents.
So, will Robbie herself appear in the show, like those other famous feminist actress-producers, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman? There's no word on that yet. LuckyChap has been busy lately, however, so it's hard to imagine she could star in all of its projects.
"Our company has 13 films in development at the moment, and I'm starring in a few of them," Robbie told Refinery29 last week. "And we have a TV department right now, so I'm really busy producing female-led stories at the moment."
If she's looking for a star, perhaps she could take a hint from that show description. With House of Cards about to end, its much deserving female lead Robin Wright certainly deserves to get a juicy role (and equal pay) that puts her on top from the very beginning.
