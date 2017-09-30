Margot Robbie Gave A Fan A Tattoo On TV

In case you haven't heard, Margot Robbie has turned into quite the tattoo artist. The star revealed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last year that she gave Suicide Squad co-star Cara Delevingne a tattoo with a gun they bought on eBay and now the actress is back at it for more.
During a recent appearance on the UK's The Graham Norton Show, Robbie spontaneously gave a fan the same exact tattoo she gave Delevingne from their time together on set. "Yeah we call them toemojis," the actress said on TV. Robbie went on to admit that she's had her fair share of tattoo giving since then and opened up about much she enjoys it. "Probably close to 100 now," she mentioned to the audience. "Little ones, little ones and honestly, I'm probably getting worse as I go along."
Advertisement
Before the fan volunteered, actor Harrison Ford was actually asked if he wanted a toemoji, too. "It would be so funny, please," Robbie told him. Though he passed, Ryan Gosling, who was also a guest on the show, distracted everyone with an anecdote of how he tattooed himself once. "It was supposed to be a like a monster hand dropping a bloody heart, but it looks more like a chicken making love with a cactus or something," he said with a laugh. "I don't know what happened. I like to doodle, it's a bad combination."
In the end, Robbie managed to deliver on her toemoji promise, and we have it down as one of the most memorable meet-and-greets ever. Lucky for the fan, she wasn't spelling anything out. Robbie accidentally gave her other Suicide Squad co-star Jai Courtney a tattoo that reads "Swad," instead of their original plan of "Skwad" to commemorate their movie.
In short, would you be brave enough to let your favorite celebrity give you a tattoo?
Read These Stories Next
Advertisement