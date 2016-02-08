Margot Robbie's got a gun. Okay, it's a tattoo gun. But that doesn't mean it isn't dangerous.



The actress — who, by the way, told Stephen Colbert and Tina Fey that she's given no fewer than 26 tattoos, at least one of which to herself — was using her new toy to ink someone else, when things suddenly hit a snag. She messed up while writing the word "squad" on castmate Jai Courtney's assistant's arm.



It should be mentioned that she never intended to spell the word right — everyone in the cast was getting the same tat, and apparently opted for Robbie to write "Skwad." Only, on the assistant's arm, she skipped the "k" and went right on to "w," leaving him with the word "swad" on his forearm, forever more. (Or, at least until he finds a good laser removal option.)



As Fey noted: "That's a good time to be pretty." But we bet that guy never forgets working on Suicide Squad. Watch the actress tell the story in her own words in the video below.

