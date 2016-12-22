Margot Robbie's quest for the top of the relatability index continued apace during her wedding as the Australian actress had some very populist catering choices. She was married recently to longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley, and had a spread befitting her role in Suicide Squad.
The Northern Star reports that Robbie went with the people's choice of foods for her wedding: a pizza and barbecue theme. Not only that, but she served Cocoa Puffs. Yeah, cereal. At a wedding. Is there anything the celebs can't do? Apparently she left the sugar cereal and milk near the dance floor, so you could like, eat cereal and then go dancing. That's a natural combination, drinking a bunch of milk and then dancing while wearing a suit. Sounds legit.
Props to her. Weddings are expensive. You know what isn't expensive? Pizza and cereal. That's a great wedding hack. Now we're going to plan our super innovative menu of "a loaf of sourdough bread with butter and mac & cheese." All we have to do is become celebs and then that's news.
