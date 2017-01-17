Margot Robbie’s Transformation Into Tonya Harding Is Spot-On

Margot Robbie is a woman of many talents. The actress has already tackled roles ranging from Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn to Whiskey Tango Foxtrot's Tanya Vanderpoel. Next year, Robbie will take on a new challenge when she plays figure skater Tonya Harding in the biopic I, Tonya. Robbie is almost unrecognizable as Harding, in a costume complete with '90s-style hair and wardrobe looks. (It's definitely a far cry from, say, Harley Quinn's blue and pink hair.)
I already love Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding pic.twitter.com/nuWAc1QjE0— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 16, 2017
But while people are loving Robbie's transformation for her latest role, the story behind the movie isn't an upbeat one. Ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympic Games, Harding's figure skating competitor, Nancy Kerrigan, was struck by a man hired by Jeff Gillooly — Harding's ex-husband. The controversial incident is the inspiration for the film. It's not clear who will play Kerrigan in the film, but we do know that Sebastian Stan will play Gillooly. The movie won't be released until 2018 — but in the meantime, you can read more about the real-life scandal here.
