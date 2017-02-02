When actress Margot Robbie lands a role, she commits to her character. We recently caught a glimpse of her transformation into the role of infamous ice skater Tonya Harding, for the film I, Tonya. The hair, the makeup...the '90s mom-jeans — Robbie looks perfect. Now we get to see her in action on the ice. And it turns out Robbie can hold her own — after much practice and training, of course. She twirls. She dances. She kicks. All in all, the 26-year-old showed us she's quite the ice skater in real life.
EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie shows off her impressive skating skills for film I, Tonya https://t.co/Suf5h0Rt70 pic.twitter.com/lvprdHIacs— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 1, 2017
According to the Daily Mail, this behind the scenes footage was filmed on set in Atlanta. We can't wait to see how director Craig Gillespie tells the story of this very real, controversial tale that took the sports world by storm in 1994. The only question now is...when will we see Nancy Kerrigan? Learn more about the real story here.
Advertisement