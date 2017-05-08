You Can Now Get Kat Von D's Most Popular Lipstick In Blush Form

?Lolita Cheek and Eye Blush?⠀ Our most loved Everlasting Liquid Lipstick shade will now be available in a blush/eyeshadow version for a limited time! ?⠀ Coming to @Sephora next month! ⠀ #vegan #crueltyfreebeauty

A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on May 8, 2017 at 6:58am PDT