You Can Now Get Kat Von D's Most Popular Lipstick In Blush Form

Loving something means never letting it go — which is exactly why we stock up on all our favorite cult beauty products in every formula we can get. It started when NARS announced its famous Orgasm blush shade was coming out in lipstick and highlighter form. Now, Kat Von D is doing something similar with her Everlasting Liquid Lipstick. Except this time, she's turning her famous mauve lipstick hue, Lolita, into something we’ve always wished for: a blush.
Von D just dropped the news on Instagram this morning, and brand devotees are already going crazy for it. Considering the fact that this shade sold out every single time a restock would hit, we’re not surprised in the least. Commenters are flooding her feed with hearts, exclamation points, and tags to spread the word. For good reason: The warm rose flatters every skin tone and makes you feel almost as badass as Von D.
The best part? Lolita’s makeover isn't just about the blush — it will also be available as an eyeshadow color. So when can we expect this anticipated launch? While there's no exact date as of right now, you can expect it to hit shelves for a limited time in June. We’ll keep you posted once we have more info — because we have an inkling this will sell out immediately, just like its liquid lip counterpart.
