Kat Von D FINALLY Showed Us Her Highly Anticipated New Lip Colors

As if that weren't enough, Kat Von D Beauty also gave us previews of a few new Studded Kiss lipsticks, including Lolita 2, a spectacular nude follow-up to the best-selling Lolita shade. It revealed this and two other mystery colors on models of different skin tones — and that diversity is something we’re glad to be seeing more of, thanks to brands like Kylie Cosmetics and genius girls on Instagram . (Not only is it about damn time, but hello! It'll make way more of us want to purchase the product.)Of course, as with all snapped and 'grammed beauty leaks, we’ll have to wait for the products to actually drop before we can get in on the action ourselves. Given the cult following of the Everlasting Obsession line (has a name ever been so fitting?), it’s best to adopt a keep-your-eyes-on-the-prize strategy if you want to snatch up one of these gorgeous vaults. They’re sure to sell out just as they were announced — in a snap.