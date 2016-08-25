Kat Von D FINALLY Showed Us Her Highly Anticipated New Lip Colors

If this week in beauty news had a theme song, it'd be "All I Do Is Win." For those keeping track, Too Faced leaked a glow-inducing collab with Beautyblender for the upcoming holiday season, right on the heels of its lovey-dovey collab with Kat Von D (which launches on December 26). Then, Kylie Jenner announced three new Lip Kits that'll debut next month. Out of nowhere, Urban Decay dropped a gorgeous brush collection that comes in a lust-worthy, limited-edition vault. And Tarte followed up its sold-in-an-instant 2015 blush palette with a sexy sequel: Big Blush Book 2. Did you catch all that?
Well, cue the slot-machine bells one more time, because the jackpot just keeps growing bigger. Now, Kat Von D Beauty has teased some major news via Snapchat — a forthcoming Everlasting Obsession Liquid Lipstick set, stocked with a full spectrum of glossy shades — we count 13 — that appear to be new additions to the line’s 30 current colors.
Well, cue the slot-machine bells one more time, because the jackpot just keeps growing bigger. Now, Kat Von D Beauty has teased some major news via Snapchat — a forthcoming Everlasting Obsession Liquid Lipstick set, stocked with a full spectrum of glossy shades — we count 13 — that appear to be new additions to the line’s 30 current colors.
Advertisement
“Swatches of our Everlasting Obsession set coming soon,” the brand promised. Could this be what’s inside that sleek envelope clutch that was teased earlier this summer? Or maybe it’s meant for the forthcoming laptop-sized vault? So many possibilities.
As if that weren't enough, Kat Von D Beauty also gave us previews of a few new Studded Kiss lipsticks, including Lolita 2, a spectacular nude follow-up to the best-selling Lolita shade. It revealed this and two other mystery colors on models of different skin tones — and that diversity is something we’re glad to be seeing more of, thanks to brands like Kylie Cosmetics and genius girls on Instagram. (Not only is it about damn time, but hello! It'll make way more of us want to purchase the product.)
Of course, as with all snapped and 'grammed beauty leaks, we’ll have to wait for the products to actually drop before we can get in on the action ourselves. Given the cult following of the Everlasting Obsession line (has a name ever been so fitting?), it’s best to adopt a keep-your-eyes-on-the-prize strategy if you want to snatch up one of these gorgeous vaults. They’re sure to sell out just as they were announced — in a snap.
Of course, as with all snapped and 'grammed beauty leaks, we’ll have to wait for the products to actually drop before we can get in on the action ourselves. Given the cult following of the Everlasting Obsession line (has a name ever been so fitting?), it’s best to adopt a keep-your-eyes-on-the-prize strategy if you want to snatch up one of these gorgeous vaults. They’re sure to sell out just as they were announced — in a snap.
Advertisement