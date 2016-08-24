Urban Decay's Latest Vault Is Huge — & Totally Worth The Investment

Urban Decay has a way of making a massive makeup purchase seem completely reasonable — like the time it put all its Naked palettes into one beautiful box. Or sold its entire collection, plus some, of 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils in one chest. Now, the brand has released perhaps its dreamiest — and arguably most useful — vault yet: the Urban Decay Pro Brush Vault.
The kit contains every single makeup brush that UD makes — 29 in all — in a magnetic case adorned with an edgy floral print. (Leave it to UD to make flowers look tough, right?) Included are three foundation brushes, three highlight and contour brushes, and 11 eyeshadow brushes, plus one specially made to apply the forthcoming Moondust pigments.
The brand has given some of its most beloved products a facelift lately (see: the Vice Lipstick relaunch), and this new brush collection follows suit. The handles are made from recycled plastic bottles and brushed gunmetal (courtesy of recycled aluminum), and the bristles are cruelty-free.
Of course, procuring the ultimate brush collection doesn't come cheap or easy. The limited-edition vault retails for $375, and — we hate to be the ones to deliver this news — is already sold out. But there's sort of a workaround: Each of the brushes is available separately, which means you can pick and choose as needed. It's more pragmatic, but not nearly as fun.
