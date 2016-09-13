Update: Urban Decay released another teaser of its hugely anticipated holiday lineup. If you were hoping to get an even closer look at those OG lipsticks and false lashes (not to mention, the insides of the cult-worthy highlighter palettes), feast your eyes on this:
This story was originally published on August 19, 2016.
Urban Decay has been dropping major beauty bombs on us this year, so much so that we can barely keep up. Between Ruby Rose as its new face, the Vice-lipstick craziness, and the just-announced Naked Ultimate Basics kit, it feels like there's always something to celebrate from UD. And now, the brand has teased a look at its holiday makeup collection. UD posted a photo of 25-plus products on its Instagram account last night, and in order to keep ourselves from hyperventilating, we had to slowly and carefully assess each item. So, here we go.
We trust Urban to always serve up top-notch eyeshadow palettes, and it's taking that palette panache and applying it to other categories. In addition to those mysterious Vice lip palettes and the aforementioned Naked Ultimate Basics, there's an illuminating face-powder trio, plus vibrant Moonshine eye tints, and a range of falsies.
The caption says, "It’s packed with a few classic throwbacks,” and for you kids out there, that would be throwbacks to the brand's early days as a counterculture cosmetics company. Hi 1996, how have you been? We spy the OG Urban Decay graffiti packaging in the top left corner, with the iconic shotgun-shell lipstick cases right below.
Still holding out for UD to bring back its temp tattoos (better than trendy Flash Tats, we think) and more discontinued colors? So are we. And knowing this brand, the innovation and throwbacks won't stop.
