Hot off the heels of its smash Gwen Stefani collab, everyone's favorite IDGAF beauty brand announced Orange Is The New Black actress, Ruby Rose, as the brand's newest spokesperson.
In a statement this morning, Urban Decay introduced Rose and her new title: Most Addictive New Vice. The job description for that sweet gig? "Just to keep on rocking our world and spreading the gospel of our self-expression, addiction to color, and 'beauty with an edge.'"
Founder Wende Zomnir has long described the Urban Decay girl as "not only the coolest girl in the room, but the nicest." That no-mean-girls motto applies perfectly to Rose. The 29-year-old Australian DJ/model/actress/radio host/former MTV VJ (is there anything she hasn't done?) is mesmerizing in her beauty, completely relatable, and an outspoken proponent of LGBTQ rights. Identifying as gender fluid, Rose released a video that went viral back in 2015 depicting her "breaking free" by removing some of the hallmarks of femininity and revealing a masculine, Robert De Niro-circa-Taxi brash bravado.
Advertisement
This commitment to owning and proudly displaying her true identity resonates so perfectly with Urban Decay, a brand that has always done pretty much whatever the fuck it wanted to. Beauty with an edge, the brand's adage, is such an apt idea, that we wouldn't be surprised if it was inked somewhere on Rose already. It'd look great alongside that Leonardo tat over there, just sayin'.
"Urban Decay believes in supporting individuality and personal self-expression — two values I hold very dear — because everyone deserves the freedom to explore their personality and discover their true selves,” says Rose.
As to how Rose will be working the brand (makeup collection, please?), Zomnir had only this to say: "Better things come to those who wait — all will be revealed in time." It's not nice to torture us like that.
Our favorite part about this entire announcement? The press release the brand sent to media outlets this morning — couldn't have said it better ourselves.
Advertisement