Founder Wende Zomnir has long described the Urban Decay girl as "not only the coolest girl in the room, but the nicest." That no-mean-girls motto applies perfectly to Rose. The 29-year-old Australian DJ/model/actress/radio host/former MTV VJ (is there anything she hasn't done?) is mesmerizing in her beauty, completely relatable, and an outspoken proponent of LGBTQ rights. Identifying as gender fluid, Rose released a video that went viral back in 2015 depicting her "breaking free" by removing some of the hallmarks of femininity and revealing a masculine, Robert De Niro-circa-Taxi brash bravado.