Remember when Urban Decay broke our brains with a complete lipstick overhaul a few months back? The brand dropped 100 new revamped shades as part of its Vice line all at. the. same. time. Sure, a lucky few got in on the action, acquiring every last one in one gorgeously massive box . But the rest of us were left suddenly pining for at least a dozen new lipsticks. Um, decision fatigue much?Well, get out all of the clasped-hands emojis because the cult-favorite makeup line is about to help with that indecision — and damage to your bank account: The brand announced via Instagram Stories (the app’s new Snapchat-like feature) that it’s set to release two Vice lip palettes containing a dozen lipstick shades each. Seriously. Prayers answered.