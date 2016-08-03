Remember when Urban Decay broke our brains with a complete lipstick overhaul a few months back? The brand dropped 100 new revamped shades as part of its Vice line all at. the. same. time. Sure, a lucky few got in on the action, acquiring every last one in one gorgeously massive box. But the rest of us were left suddenly pining for at least a dozen new lipsticks. Um, decision fatigue much?
Well, get out all of the clasped-hands emojis because the cult-favorite makeup line is about to help with that indecision — and damage to your bank account: The brand announced via Instagram Stories (the app’s new Snapchat-like feature) that it’s set to release two Vice lip palettes containing a dozen lipstick shades each. Seriously. Prayers answered.
The palettes, which look to be metal-encased and a bit wider than an iPhone, contain some of the brand's most coveted shades. The first is a godsend for those who slept on the UD x Gwen Stefani limited release; it includes a few banner carryovers from the collab, like 714, a bright-red shade in the brand’s Mega Matte finish; Firebird, a creamy hot-pink; and Ex-Girlfriend, a sheer nude.
The second palette includes a few of the collection’s edgier shades, including an of-the-moment lilac (Vanity Kills), a deep purple (Speedball), and deep kale-green (Junkie). Both palettes appear to be stocked with retractable lip brushes for easy swiping. Rumor has it the palettes will be priced at about $35 each (that’s under three bucks a shade, you guys!), though the brand has yet to announce official pricing and release dates.
Of course, with two presumably simultaneous lip-palette releases, some of us will still have a tough choice to make. But by zeroing in on a dozen new shades in one little purchase, we feel like we’re winning either way.
The photos, which were posted to Urban Decay's Instagram Stories account before fans screenshotted them and shared them to Imgur, have since disappeared from the brand's feed. As for further details on the palettes, Urban Decay could not respond to our request for comment at press time.
