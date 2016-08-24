Something BIG is back!!! Raise your hand if you're excited for our new BIG blush book. 🙋 This LIMITED-EDITION cult fave with 8 new full-sized shades will be available on tarte.com tomorrow at 12PM EST for $60! Our original blush book sold out in a flash so set your timer, tartelettes! ⏰ #naturalartistry #blushauthority #newness
Christmas has come early, beauty fans. Out of nowhere, Tarte just announced via Instagram that its release of Big Blush Book 2 — an eight-shade palette stocked with nothing but blushes, glorious blushes — is hitting its website TODAY at noon.
The release is a long-anticipated follow-up to Tarte’s Big Blush Book, which launched in 2015 and sold out in the blink of an eye. We have a feeling this one will go just as fast. Because in a world of endless eyeshadow palettes, finding one filled with cult-favorite blushes is a rare and beautiful thing.
Here are the deets: The swivel-top palette boasts eight brand-new shades of its best-selling Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush. That’s right, none of the shades — which range from hot pink to dusty beige — are repeats of the line’s usual 15-color offerings. And each is full-sized. A palette that doesn’t serve up blush as an afterthought or in mini-me portions? Um, yes please. Also clutch: You can take out the magnetic pans for customization.
Now for the not-so-great news: This baby is limited-edition and demand is crazy-high, so you’ll have to act fast if you want in on all that rouge-y goodness. The Big Book will go on sale today at 12 p.m. Eastern time for $60. (Considering each individual blush costs $28, this is a major steal.) And yes, international shipping is available, so make sure your time-zone math is on point.
The release is a long-anticipated follow-up to Tarte’s Big Blush Book, which launched in 2015 and sold out in the blink of an eye. We have a feeling this one will go just as fast. Because in a world of endless eyeshadow palettes, finding one filled with cult-favorite blushes is a rare and beautiful thing.
Here are the deets: The swivel-top palette boasts eight brand-new shades of its best-selling Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush. That’s right, none of the shades — which range from hot pink to dusty beige — are repeats of the line’s usual 15-color offerings. And each is full-sized. A palette that doesn’t serve up blush as an afterthought or in mini-me portions? Um, yes please. Also clutch: You can take out the magnetic pans for customization.
Now for the not-so-great news: This baby is limited-edition and demand is crazy-high, so you’ll have to act fast if you want in on all that rouge-y goodness. The Big Book will go on sale today at 12 p.m. Eastern time for $60. (Considering each individual blush costs $28, this is a major steal.) And yes, international shipping is available, so make sure your time-zone math is on point.
Advertisement