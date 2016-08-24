It's only August, but the holiday beauty teasers are already rolling in — and it's music to our ears. The latest? Jerrod Blandino and Too Faced are at it again with another great collab that's perfect for the highlighting junkie in your life. Or, you know, just yourself.
Fresh off the Kat Von D collab announcement comes a Too Faced x Beautyblender teaser that Blandino shared on Instagram. It includes a Beautyblender Blotterazzi (with pink sponges), a classic Beautyblender, and a deluxe sample of Too Faced’s Candlelight Glow Highlighting Powder in Rosy Glow. So, basically everything you need for glowing, but not greasy, skin.
Here's why it's a winning trio: Beauty sponges are clutch for applying highlighter, whether you're after a subtle glow or cheekbones you can see from space. But the set also includes Beautyblender's blotting sponges, which ensure that the rest of your face stays shine-free.
The limited-edition set rings in at $40, and will be exclusively sold at Sephora starting in October. Get ready to get, or gift, a perfect glow.
