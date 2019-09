Kat Von D Finally Revealed What's Inside Her New Vault— & It's GOOD

This story was originally published July 15, 2016.Kat Von D has been quite the tease this summer — in terms of beauty, that is. A month ago, the tattoo-artist-turned-makeup-guru gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at a white, pearlescent triangular palette slated to launch next year, saying, “After SEVEN YEARS of working on a super special formula, I got to see [and hold] the first [component] prototype in my hands! 😭😭😭 Don't even try and guess what this special 'palette' is, cuz I promise you won't!” (Not that that's stopping her legions of fans from speculating. Our guess? Mixable illuminators.) But that was only the beginning, it turns out.Now, Von D is giving fans another taste of #nextlevelbeautyporn, with three unconventional new product glimpses, uploaded to the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram feed over the weekend. First up: a makeup vault that looks as big as a laptop, encased in what appears to be embossed pleather. (The proud vegan recently announced that her entire makeup line will undergo a vegan makeover, so it’s likely this launch will meet similar standards.) While some fans are hoping that it contains a massive collection of makeup brushes, others are predicting it houses every shade of Kat Von D Beauty lipstick, similar to what Urban Decay launched earlier this year with its Vice Vault . Whatever it turns out to be, we’re on board.