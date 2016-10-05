Kat Von D Finally Revealed What's Inside Her New Vault— & It's GOOD

STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING!!! 🙀 Meet the Shade+Light Vault! {$200} 🔒 This limited edition vault includes: •Both Shade+Light Palettes {face+eye} •Both Shade+Light Brushes •Shade+Light Eye Quad in Smoke •Shade+Light Eye Quad in Plum {available online only on 10/24} *get early access on 10/23 on the @sephora app! ❤️ #katvondbeauty #shadeandlight #sephora
Update: Back in July, Kat Von D gifted us all with a teaser of three — count 'em — three new makeup vaults. And, exactly three months later, we're finally discovering what's inside the largest and most mysterious one. If you're a fan of her iconic Shade+Light Contour Palette, then get ready to freak the eff out. This vault includes both Shade+Light Palettes (face and eye), both Shade+Light brushes, the Shade+Light Eye Quad in Smoke, and the Shade+Light Eye Quad in Plum.
Bonus: each vault comes with a handwritten note from Kat herself. For a cool $200, you can get your hands on it October 24 at Sephora.com (October 23 if you get early access through the Sephora app). Holiday wish list, anyone?
This story was originally published July 15, 2016.
Kat Von D has been quite the tease this summer — in terms of beauty, that is. A month ago, the tattoo-artist-turned-makeup-guru gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at a white, pearlescent triangular palette slated to launch next year, saying, “After SEVEN YEARS of working on a super special formula, I got to see [and hold] the first [component] prototype in my hands! 😭😭😭 Don't even try and guess what this special 'palette' is, cuz I promise you won't!” (Not that that's stopping her legions of fans from speculating. Our guess? Mixable illuminators.) But that was only the beginning, it turns out.
Now, Von D is giving fans another taste of #nextlevelbeautyporn, with three unconventional new product glimpses, uploaded to the Kat Von D Beauty Instagram feed over the weekend. First up: a makeup vault that looks as big as a laptop, encased in what appears to be embossed pleather. (The proud vegan recently announced that her entire makeup line will undergo a vegan makeover, so it’s likely this launch will meet similar standards.) While some fans are hoping that it contains a massive collection of makeup brushes, others are predicting it houses every shade of Kat Von D Beauty lipstick, similar to what Urban Decay launched earlier this year with its Vice Vault. Whatever it turns out to be, we’re on board.
As if that weren't enough, the brand also teased the launch of a second upcoming vault, this one fashioned like an envelope clutch. “People are gonna go crazy for this 'love letter/envelope clutch' vault!!” the brand teased. Does it house every shade of eyeshadow? Please, please, tell us it houses every shade of eyeshadow!
Finally, because good things come in threes, the brand rounded out its tease-happy weekend by sharing a peek at a soon-to-launch vanity mirror that's shaped like a vintage wax seal. Into it. We’re not sure how Kat Von D is going to top these lust-inducing announcements, or whether fellow cult beauty brands known for leaking new products on social (we’re looking at you, Too Faced) will amp up their surprises, but commenter @generically_gypsi speaks for all of us when she writes: “ughhh! Just take all my money!! 😭😭😭”
