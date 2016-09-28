⚠️For everyone who's been asking⚠️ YES, we're FINALLY launching refillable pans for our Shade+Light Contour Palette!🏆 Our NEW Shade+Light Contour refillable palette and refillables pans will be available on 9/27 at sephora.com! We're also working on NEW shades {which won't be available until next year} Who's excited?! #katvondbeauty #sephora #shadeandlight
It’s not news that a lot of makeup brands don’t cater to every skin tone. And for those who don't fall smack dab in the middle of the skin-tone spectrum, this is a real pain in the ass. Mixing foundations isn’t ideal, and neither is wasting 50% of your contour palette when a shade just doesn't match. But Kat Von D Beauty, a brand that has been getting flak for the lack of diversity in its product ranges, is working to amend this problem.
Come 2017, the cosmetics brand will include new shades in the cult favorite Shade + Light Face Contour Palette. An added bonus? Kat Von D launched refillable pans for the palette, so you can mix and match shades you actually need and will certainly use up. The refillable pans are available today on Sephora in the six original shades for $16 each, which is a pretty good deal considering re-purchasing the entire palette would set you back $49.
So, we have to wait a few more months until we get a peek at the newest hues, but at least we have 13 new Lock-It foundation colors to hold us over. We’ll be here refreshing her Instagram page until the reveal comes because we know KVD loves to tease us.
