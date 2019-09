As you can see, the pink sunset background is a stark contrast from the blue glow on the rapper. It's gorgeous, we'll admit, but user Czareen took it to another level. She used the unique combination of shades to create an epic cut crease, color-blocking a bright pink and shimmery blue on her lids. Even better, she topped off the look with winged cat-eye that's practically pro-grade. Who knew Chance The Rapper and makeup went together like Chrissy Teigen and Twitter?