Chance The Rapper is an inspirational guy. This is not news. He's the first independent musician, ever, to win a Grammy — and it was on a streaming-only album. He also turned his life around after struggling with a Xanax addiction, donated $1 million to Chicago public schools, and posts the cutest-ever Instagrams with his daughter. The 24-year-old rapper has garnered a massive fandom since entering the spotlight, and today, it's manifested in one way we haven't seen before: a makeup tutorial.
The artwork for an album cover is almost as important as the music itself, and if we respect Chance for anything, it's his artistic eye. His previous mixtape "Acid Rap" is a rainbow explosion of tie-dye hues, but it was his latest, award-winning mixtape "Coloring Book" that sparked some beauty inspiration for one Reddit user.
As you can see, the pink sunset background is a stark contrast from the blue glow on the rapper. It's gorgeous, we'll admit, but user Czareen took it to another level. She used the unique combination of shades to create an epic cut crease, color-blocking a bright pink and shimmery blue on her lids. Even better, she topped off the look with winged cat-eye that's practically pro-grade. Who knew Chance The Rapper and makeup went together like Chrissy Teigen and Twitter?
