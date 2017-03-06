He did not let his followers down. Earlier today, Chance held a press conference at Wescott Elementary School on Chicago’s Southside, where he announced that he was donating $1 million of his own money to CPS. His donation will go to arts and enrichment programs for one of the largest school systems in the country. He also called on individuals and businesses to invest in “Chicago’s most precious resources, its children.” To provide incentives, he pledged that his nonprofit SocialWorks would donate $10,000 to a CPS school for every $100,000 that a company donates.