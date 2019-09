I have to admit that Chance’s activism is so refreshing in a climate of annoying allies like Matt McGory. Chance posting these instructions on doing his daughter’s hair was important because we need to demystify men taking on responsibilities that have been considered feminine and relegated to women. He wasn’t fishing for likes and retweets. He was sharing knowledge that could help other men also take up this charge. And I don’t doubt that he is holding CPS accountable, not only because it’s the same institution that educated him, but the one that might also educate his child one day.