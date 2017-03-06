Chance The Rapper Just Donated $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools, As If We Needed More Reasons To Love Him
On the heels on racking up three Grammy awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album, Chance The Rapper isn’t slowing down on pursuing his passions. On Friday, the rapper met with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to discuss public education funding in Chicago. After being dissatisfied with what he essentially thought was political lip service, Lil Chano from 79th tweeted that he hadn’t accepted defeat and that he would have a plan today.
He did not let his followers down. Earlier today, Chance held a press conference at Wescott Elementary School on Chicago’s Southside, where he announced that he was donating $1 million of his own money to CPS. His donation will go to arts and enrichment programs for one of the largest school systems in the country. He also called on individuals and businesses to invest in “Chicago’s most precious resources, its children.” To provide incentives, he pledged that his nonprofit SocialWorks would donate $10,000 to a CPS school for every $100,000 that a company donates.
Fun fact: Chance gets his sense of civic service honest. His father worked for Barack Obama when he was a senator and currently serves at the deputy chief of staff for Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.
I have to admit that Chance’s activism is so refreshing in a climate of annoying allies like Matt McGory. Chance posting these instructions on doing his daughter’s hair was important because we need to demystify men taking on responsibilities that have been considered feminine and relegated to women. He wasn’t fishing for likes and retweets. He was sharing knowledge that could help other men also take up this charge. And I don’t doubt that he is holding CPS accountable, not only because it’s the same institution that educated him, but the one that might also educate his child one day.
Check out his announcement, below.
.@chancetherapper gave $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) March 6, 2017
