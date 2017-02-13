There are few people that can lift the spirits of thousands of people within minutes. But Chance the Rapper is one of them. The rapper, who made history at the 59th Grammys by being the first independent artist to win not one, but three Grammys, sang a few of his songs during the show and instantly made everyone's heart grow three sizes. The 23-year-old, whose mixtape should be on repeat in your music library, gave a passionate and stirring performance of his hits "How Great" and "All We Got" while also teasing bits from his other stand-outs, "Blessings" and "No Problem." On stage with him were three talented artists (Kirk Franklin, Francis and the Lights, Tamela Mann), as well as a dozen or so gospel choir singers. It was truly inspirational, and brought an instant smile to my face. His energy is contagious. It's clear he's changing the music world just be being his joyous self (in addition to being wildly gifted). Second to Beyoncé, Chance provided the most memorable and impressive performance of the night. And the internet noticed. It's clear we could all use a little (or a lot) more Chance in our lives.
me: god isn't real— brandy. (@greywithsloan) February 13, 2017
chance: how great is our god?
me: pic.twitter.com/lw0UhwjOTa
I'm ready to go to bed now. Chance and Co. just filled my spirit with so much journal and peace. Like, I'm just done. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Zdw3IS6o19— Ari. (@ari2012) February 13, 2017
Chance is truthfully, and unashamedly himself in life and in his music. Goodness he makes me happy. #GRAMMYs— Ruben (@ruben06112) February 13, 2017
"You better stand up right now. We're talking about our God" - Chance the Rapper #Grammys— Reza Zadeh (@ZadehReza) February 13, 2017
What happened tonight explains why Chance is one of my biggest inspirations— brett (@bmjohn1996) February 13, 2017
I don't need to try to explain anymore #GRAMMYS ?
