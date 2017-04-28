Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper Are In The Bromance Of My Dreams

It's almost May and we officially have the song of the summer. I know, I know — this will be said again and again, and probably by other individuals on this very site. But they will be wrong. Tragically wrong. Because, much to my chagrin, DJ Khaled just dropped the summer track of 2017 when he released "I'm the One" with four of the biggest names in the hip-hop and pop game: Justin Bieber, Migos, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. Yes, all the big names are on this DJ Khaled track (which was executive produced by his 8-month old son Asahd). While it's definitely not the best, most impressive, or most stylistic song of the year to come from each artist, listening to it feels like you're drinking a heavily-spiked piña colada while getting tipsy at a bougie pool party (with rappers and a casual white horse). It's fun, it's vibrant, and it has a hook that will be stuck in your head before you even get to the big Lil Wayne rap finale.
But the best part of this track is the accompanying music video, which highlights the magical bromance between Bieber and Chance. The two have been longtime collaborators. (Here they are performing together at Coachella three years ago, and Bieber appears in a track on Chance's Grammy-winning 2016 mix tape, Coloring Book.) Even though Bieber looks like an platinum blonde extra from "The Real Slim Shady", I think this cheesy '90s-inspired music video is gonna be the thing to get me through my day.
So, it's very important for us to celebrate this union of two bros as I need more Chance + Bieber collabs in my life, like yesterday. Click ahead for a GIF breakdown and the full video.