Your Favorite Alexander Wang Bag Just Got A Really Cool Update

The brand also released a ball-studded version of its Marti and Mini Marti backpack silhouettes, too, which echo the hardware details from Wang's fall 2017 runway. The Rockie and its petite sister style are available in black and beet red pebbled leather, while the two sizes of the Marti come in black leather, with a single strap option because sometimes two straps are just too old school. Now, this is Alexander Wang we're talking about, so the bags are going to cost you a pretty penny — a Mini Rockie is priced at $695, up to a Marti, which'll cost you $1,150 — but don't let that deter you from investing in your street style game. Because once you see the bags in action, say, through the lens of a Tommy Ton or a Phil Oh, you'll be glad your hard-earned retail therapy paid off. Click through the slideshow, ahead, to see which one is your favorite.