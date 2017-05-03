Your Favorite Alexander Wang Bag Just Got A Really Cool Update

Today, the New York-based brand is rolling out a new riff on the Rockie and Marti bags that we've all come to know (and perhaps own). Firstly, Wang's newest version of the Rockie and Mini Rockie feature ball stud detailing on the straps and sides, instead of having rows and rows of plentiful hardware on the bag's base. If you've ever carried one of the iconic accessories, you'll know that the new versions will make for lighter takes on the OG style. All that studding certainly makes for a sturdy bag you're not afraid to place on the ground during brunch, or wherever you're toting that Rockie to, of course, but it's damn heavy. So, let's think of this bad boy as the summerweight version of the classic staple.