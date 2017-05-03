Your Favorite Alexander Wang Bag Just Got A Really Cool Update

At this point, designer Alexander Wang is pretty much synonymous with the whole model-off-duty aesthetic, sure, but we can all agree that his street style-friendly accessories are his most recognizable pieces. There are those notched-heel Gabi booties you've probably seen in many an #OOTD, the multiple color and size iterations of his carryall bags (you know the ones, with the studded bottom) and countless tees that carry his signature look. But hey, even the tried-and-true classics need a fresh tweak or two every once in a while.
Today, the New York-based brand is rolling out a new riff on the Rockie and Marti bags that we've all come to know (and perhaps own). Firstly, Wang's newest version of the Rockie and Mini Rockie feature ball stud detailing on the straps and sides, instead of having rows and rows of plentiful hardware on the bag's base. If you've ever carried one of the iconic accessories, you'll know that the new versions will make for lighter takes on the OG style. All that studding certainly makes for a sturdy bag you're not afraid to place on the ground during brunch, or wherever you're toting that Rockie to, of course, but it's damn heavy. So, let's think of this bad boy as the summerweight version of the classic staple.
The brand also released a ball-studded version of its Marti and Mini Marti backpack silhouettes, too, which echo the hardware details from Wang's fall 2017 runway. The Rockie and its petite sister style are available in black and beet red pebbled leather, while the two sizes of the Marti come in black leather, with a single strap option because sometimes two straps are just too old school. Now, this is Alexander Wang we're talking about, so the bags are going to cost you a pretty penny — a Mini Rockie is priced at $695, up to a Marti, which'll cost you $1,150 — but don't let that deter you from investing in your street style game. Because once you see the bags in action, say, through the lens of a Tommy Ton or a Phil Oh, you'll be glad your hard-earned retail therapy paid off. Click through the slideshow, ahead, to see which one is your favorite.