So, Why Isn't Lady Gaga Co-Chairing This Year's Met Gala?

So, where is her Met Gala co-chair title, then? Where is this magical, rhinestoned chair that, by virtue of supporting Kawakubo for years, Lady Gaga has rightfully earned? Since it won't be a title she nabs for this exhibition (nor did she get to do the honors at the retrospective on the late Alexander McQueen) then when will it be? And for which designer — living or dead? Of course, we're delighted to see what looks this year's hosts have in store for Monday's red carpet bonanza, but something about the whole thing just doesn't feel...complete without her at the helm.