Zendaya Gave Her Mom Unicorn Hair — & You Need To See The Results

“Just did a light color and style on my mommy...I mean....I could open up a salon at this point,” Zendaya captioned the photo series she posted to Twitter, which shows Claire’s fresh new pink and purple highlights on her light blonde hair. We assume she’s mostly joking — we’re willing to bet she’s pretty busy as it is — but regardless, we’d fully support her decision to open up shop. If Z ever starts to second-guess the whole show-business thing, she always has a backup career waiting in the wings. If only we could all have that kind of job security.