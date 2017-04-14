Zendaya Gave Her Mom Unicorn Hair — & You Need To See The Results

Zendaya is technically an actress and singer by trade, but she’s also known for her next-level beauty skills she shows off on both social media and the red carpet. She even faced off against fellow CoverGirl James Charles in a 10-minute eyeshadow challenge, and emerged looking more like she’d spent an hour in hair and makeup than just a few minutes in front of a hand mirror while the clock was ticking. Now that’s impressive.
Needless to say, the star’s flair for makeup is well-documented, but what we didn’t know is that she also moonlights as an amateur hair colorist. Her best client? Her mom, Claire, who she’s glammed up on camera in the past. This time, they opted for something on the more adventurous side — and Claire must have real faith in her daughter’s abilities, because she actually let Zendaya give her straight-up unicorn hair. It's the beauty equivalent of a trust fall.
Just did a light color and style on my mommy...I mean....I could open up a salon at this point?? @clairemaree64 pic.twitter.com/4cELu9ZyoV— Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 14, 2017
“Just did a light color and style on my mommy...I mean....I could open up a salon at this point,” Zendaya captioned the photo series she posted to Twitter, which shows Claire’s fresh new pink and purple highlights on her light blonde hair. We assume she’s mostly joking — we’re willing to bet she’s pretty busy as it is — but regardless, we’d fully support her decision to open up shop. If Z ever starts to second-guess the whole show-business thing, she always has a backup career waiting in the wings. If only we could all have that kind of job security.
