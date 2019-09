Our Unicorn Obsession Has Reached New Heights — Literally

Our endless enthusiasm for unicorns is apparent, and — given the surge of unicorn-inspired beauty products — it's safe to assume that we're not alone. Which is all fine and well, but we want to be clear that there is a breaking point. (Like if you start believing you are, in fact, a mystical creature, it might be time to hit the brakes.) But that doesn't mean you can't dress up like one — as one woman did in this unicorn hair tutorial for Super Deluxe — right? Press play on the video below, and decide for yourself.