Our Unicorn Obsession Has Reached New Heights — Literally

Our endless enthusiasm for unicorns is apparent, and — given the surge of unicorn-inspired beauty products — it's safe to assume that we're not alone. Which is all fine and well, but we want to be clear that there is a breaking point. (Like if you start believing you are, in fact, a mystical creature, it might be time to hit the brakes.) But that doesn't mean you can't dress up like one — as one woman did in this unicorn hair tutorial for Super Deluxe — right? Press play on the video below, and decide for yourself.
As you can see, one lucky model underwent the ultimate unicorn transformation. Her hair was bleached, colored, curled, teased, dusted in sparkles, and topped off with a Styrofoam horn. And while the finished look isn’t the most practical thing on earth, it's still one of the prettiest things we've seen as of late, not to mention the perfect segue into the weekend ahead. Now please excuse us as we ride off into the sunset — a.k.a. Friday night.
