It happens every year: The first week it's warm enough to go without a coat, we use it as an excuse to wear all the fashion and beauty trends we'd been storing in our heads and on our Pinterest boards in winter. Then we take a step back and realize it’s only April, meaning the real summer fun doesn't even start for months.
But there is something major is happening this weekend, something that's bound to kick our summer trend-watch into high gear. It's called Coachella. Glitter tears and undercuts, unicorn hair, rainbow makeup, and sparkling derrières are all sure to make appearances, but the nail art trends that will emerge are anyone's guess. What do we hope to see? A whole lot of psychedelic tie-dye manicures.
The colorful nail art is all over Instagram, and it's making us seriously nostalgic for the days we left summer camp with an ice pop and a cool new shirt. But there's one thing better than camp, and that's being an adult at a giant desert party with your favorite band and an awesome mani.
Click ahead to get inspired to bust out your arts & crafts skills.