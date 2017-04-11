Not Everyone Is A Fan Of Justin Theroux's Facial Hair, Apparently

Jennifer Aniston has lots of wonderful qualities. Not only is she a badass feminist who knows when to speak up, but she's also an award-winning actress and producer. And to this day, Aniston maintains one of the most recognizable hairstyles of all time. That said, it's safe to assume she knows a thing or two about hair. So you’d think her expertise would’ve rubbed off on her husband, Justin Theroux. But not so fast.
Although the two actors do agree on most things — rumor is they might even come together on-screen — there’s one thing they don't see eye-to-eye on, and that's his hair. Correction, his facial hair. Theroux went on Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week with a neatly-trimmed, chinstrap beard. The talk show host mentioned she hadn’t seen the The Leftovers actor with such thick beard hair since his role in the 2012 film Wanderlust (seriously, that beast was wooly).
“I grew it back for The Leftovers season three and now I’m kind of growing it back in. I like it now," Theroux said of the look — but that doesn’t mean Aniston does.
“She likes it up to a point,” he told DeGeneres. “She’ll like it for about a month and then she’s like, ‘Okay, you have to get rid of it.’” We might disagree; Theroux is one of the few men on the planet who could pull off the week three look of No-Shave November. But considering his wife is the queen of good hair, we suggest he take her advice.
Theroux explains his one defense against her complaint: It’s for work. (Sure it is.) “I’m like, ‘No I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show,” he said. To be fair, this Sunday marks the final episode of the HBO series, so it sounds like Aniston will get her way after all.
