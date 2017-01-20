Why Jennifer Aniston Is Seriously Considering Coming Back To TV

We may never get a glimpse into the rest of Rachel and Ross's life together, but we could be seeing Jennifer Aniston in another TV role. The actress told Variety that though she's been focused on film over the past few years, television acting fits more with her professional goals right now. "That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is," she said. "At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time." On top of that, doing another show would help her have the lifestyle she wants. "When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure — meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting," she explained. "Now, it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore." We also may be seeing more of her behind the camera. She's produced several films — most recently Cake, Life of Crime, and Call Me Crazy: A Five Film — and wants to continue doing that. "There’s something very exciting about being part of a project from the seed of it, and putting it together. And you just feel so proud of it on another level," she said. In our wildest dreams, maybe she'll consider producing, and starring in her own new show.
